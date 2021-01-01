Agenda
Agenda
Speakers
Network
Venue
In PersonVirtual
Sponsor
Sponsorship OpportunitiesMedia PartnershipsSponsorsRelated Events
Magazine
Buy Tickets

Shaping the Future of Sustainable Business

Join us at Sustainability LIVE 2022...

The world’s largest companies will come together to showcase their ESG strategies.

Sustainability LIVE 2022 takes place in London’s Tobacco Dock on February 23rd - 24th, 2022. 

The two day event will also be broadcast live via a fully interactive virtual platform

With a focus on creating actionable change and real-world partnerships, the conference agenda includes several stages of talks by global industry leaders, centred around a fully catered networking area.

Diamond Sponsors

Over 60 speakers.

Enjoy a carefully curated agenda, featuring titans of industry and sustainability pioneers. Engage and learn with a mix of in-depth presentations and inspiring panels.

Linda Freiner
Group Head of Sustainability
Zurich Insurance Group

Ben Clifford
Global Health, Safety and Sustainability - Associate Director
Fidelity International

Sheri Hinish
Global Executive Partner, Sustainable Supply Chain
IBM

Pär Larshans
Director of Sustainability
Ragn-Sells

Jenny Wassenaar
Vice President Sustainability
Trivium Packaging

Yoly Crisanto
Chief Sustainability Officer
Globe Telecom

Ruji Mahmud
Head of Procurement, Efficient Natural Resources
Johnson Matthey

Kerrie Ramanow
Director
San Jose Environmental Services Department

See the full lineup

The coolest event venue in London.

Tobacco Dock is located in the heart of East London’s thriving enterprise zone.

Built in 1812 as a bustling hub for luxury commodities from the New World. Sensitively and ambitiously restored in 2012 Tobacco Dock has sealed its reputation as one of the coolest events spaces in the capital. The Grade 1 listed building is a masterpiece of industrial architecture and an icon of the East London landscape.

Tobacco Dock will be the home of our live content on the Main Stage and also choice content on our two other stages ensuring that no matter where in the world you are, you will feel part of the action. With the opportunity to host over 500 attendees, Sponsors and Speakers.

More about Tobacco Dock