The world’s largest companies will come together to showcase their ESG strategies.
Sustainability LIVE 2022 takes place in London’s Tobacco Dock on February 23rd - 24th, 2022.
The two day event will also be broadcast live via a fully interactive virtual platform.
With a focus on creating actionable change and real-world partnerships, the conference agenda includes several stages of talks by global industry leaders, centred around a fully catered networking area.
Enjoy a carefully curated agenda, featuring titans of industry and sustainability pioneers. Engage and learn with a mix of in-depth presentations and inspiring panels.
Tobacco Dock is located in the heart of East London’s thriving enterprise zone.
Built in 1812 as a bustling hub for luxury commodities from the New World. Sensitively and ambitiously restored in 2012 Tobacco Dock has sealed its reputation as one of the coolest events spaces in the capital. The Grade 1 listed building is a masterpiece of industrial architecture and an icon of the East London landscape.
Tobacco Dock will be the home of our live content on the Main Stage and also choice content on our two other stages ensuring that no matter where in the world you are, you will feel part of the action. With the opportunity to host over 500 attendees, Sponsors and Speakers.